Mexia 21, Canton 13

CANTON — The Blackcats closed out a perfect run through District 7-4A Div. II play by clipping the Eagles’ wings.
Mexia (5-4, 4-0) jumped out to a 14-0 after one quarter, thanks to a 9-yard touchdown scamper from Jarrell Wiley and a 34-yard jaunt from Cristian Clark.
Canton (3-6, 1-3) battled back to pull within 14-10 by halftime. But Clark had a resounding response in the third quarter, as he busted a 73-yard TD run to give the Blackcats some breathing room.
Mexia will enter the playoffs as the district’s top seed.
