 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mexia 21, Canton 13
0 comments
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

Mexia 21, Canton 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CANTON — The Blackcats closed out a perfect run through District 7-4A Div. II play by clipping the Eagles’ wings.

Mexia (5-4, 4-0) jumped out to a 14-0 after one quarter, thanks to a 9-yard touchdown scamper from Jarrell Wiley and a 34-yard jaunt from Cristian Clark.

Canton (3-6, 1-3) battled back to pull within 14-10 by halftime. But Clark had a resounding response in the third quarter, as he busted a 73-yard TD run to give the Blackcats some breathing room.

Mexia will enter the playoffs as the district’s top seed.

Photo gallery

Mexia Jarrell Wiley (copy)

Wiley
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert