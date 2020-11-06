Mexia 21, Canton 13

CANTON — The Blackcats closed out a perfect run through District 7-4A Div. II play by clipping the Eagles’ wings.

Mexia (5-4, 4-0) jumped out to a 14-0 after one quarter, thanks to a 9-yard touchdown scamper from Jarrell Wiley and a 34-yard jaunt from Cristian Clark.

Canton (3-6, 1-3) battled back to pull within 14-10 by halftime. But Clark had a resounding response in the third quarter, as he busted a 73-yard TD run to give the Blackcats some breathing room.

Mexia will enter the playoffs as the district’s top seed.

