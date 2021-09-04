 Skip to main content
Mexia 34, Troy 28
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

Mexia 34, Troy 28

Mexia will try to build on last year’s playoff season with a new coach young team that features a strong defensive line.

In Mexia, Blackcats QB Nate Burns sprinted around the right side of his offensive line on the final play of the game and traveled 12 yards for the winning touchdown.

Burns passed for 89 yards and rushed for 78, while backfield mate Xavier Molina gained 166 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. That offensive production was enough for Mexia interim coach Aaron Nowell to earn his first victory.

The Blackcats (1-1) erased Troy’s brief 7-0 lead with an equalizing touchdown late in the first quarter. Mexia never trailed after that as it stayed in position for the late, thrilling TD run by Burns.

Troy fell to 0-2 but made progress from a 62-0 loss to Salado in the season opener.

