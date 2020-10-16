 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mexia 40, Van 28
0 comments

Mexia 40, Van 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VAN — Mexia’s surge continues, and it seems to be picking up steam.

The Blackcats outscored Van, 21-0, in the first half, and zipped to a second straight win in District 7-4A Division II action.

Mexia Jarrell Wiley

Wiley

Jarrell Wiley carried 11 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns for Mexia (3-4, 2-0). Le’Marion Miller spelled Wiley nicely, as he contributed nine totes for 57 yards and a TD of his own.

Mexia went to the air only twice in the game, and completed one of those passes for 50 yards to tight end John Luna. Sophomore Xavier Molina busted loose for an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Blackcats.

Mexia’s defense also came to play, recovering two fumbles and picking off a Van pass.

Photo gallery: High school football this week

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wortham 60, Frost 35
High School

Wortham 60, Frost 35

In Wortham, the Bulldogs unleashed an avalanche of points on the Polar Bears in the second quarter on the way to a 10-2A D-II victory.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert