Mexia 40, Van 28

VAN — Mexia’s surge continues, and it seems to be picking up steam.

The Blackcats outscored Van, 21-0, in the first half, and zipped to a second straight win in District 7-4A Division II action.

Jarrell Wiley carried 11 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns for Mexia (3-4, 2-0). Le’Marion Miller spelled Wiley nicely, as he contributed nine totes for 57 yards and a TD of his own.

Mexia went to the air only twice in the game, and completed one of those passes for 50 yards to tight end John Luna. Sophomore Xavier Molina busted loose for an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Blackcats.

Mexia’s defense also came to play, recovering two fumbles and picking off a Van pass.

