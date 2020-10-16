Mexia 40, Van 28

VAN — Mexia’s surge continues, and it seems to be picking up steam.
The Blackcats outscored Van, 21-0, in the first half, and zipped to a second straight win in District 7-4A Division II action.
Jarrell Wiley carried 11 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns for Mexia (3-4, 2-0). Le’Marion Miller spelled Wiley nicely, as he contributed nine totes for 57 yards and a TD of his own.
Mexia went to the air only twice in the game, and completed one of those passes for 50 yards to tight end John Luna. Sophomore Xavier Molina busted loose for an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Blackcats.
Mexia’s defense also came to play, recovering two fumbles and picking off a Van pass.
Photo gallery: High school football this week
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford's Breck Chambers (left) runs up field while being defended by Rio Vista's Kaden Morgan (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford’s Breck Chambers looks for running room while Rio Vista’s Kaden Morgan (right) looks on.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda is pulled down by Rio Vista’s Kaden Morgan (left) in the first half of their game Friday night. Crawford won, 47-0.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford's Tanner Merenda (center) heads up field while being pressured by Rio Vista's Kaden Morgan (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Reed Michna (center) rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns against McGregor on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Daylan Browder scores a touchdown on a punt return in the first half against McGregor.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel is pressured by Lorena's Jourdan Jackson (left) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Jadon Porter (left) scores past McGregor's Deondre Parker (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena quarterback Ryne Abel (center) get past McGregor's Frank Cruz (left) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel runs in for a score against Lorena in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena running back Reed Michna (center) scoots down the sideline to score past the McGregor defense in the first half of the Leopards’ win Friday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Daylan Browder (right) celebrates after a punt-return touchdown against McGregor in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Trey Janek (right) looks for running room as Grandview's Matt Lehnhardt tries to make a play in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Brandon Vanek lines up to tackle Grandview's Dametrious Crownover in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Landon Edwards (left) throws downfield past Grandview's Matt Lehnhardt (right) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West’s Wyatt Wolf tackles Grandview’s Kason English after an interception in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Wyatt Wolf finds open space against the Grandview defense in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Manny Herrera (right) is tackled by Grandview's Nathaniel Vargas in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
