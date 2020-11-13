Mexia 44, Longview Spring Hill 26

MEXIA — The Blackcats weren’t unlucky on Friday the 13th, not at all. Mexia rode a couple of significant rushing efforts from their top two offensive threats to an impressive win over Spring Hill on Friday in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs.

Jarrell Wiley consistently creased the Spring Hill defense, rushing 15 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Le’marion Miller made his return to the Blackcat lineup in style, getting loose on a touchdown scamper of 70-plus yards on his way to 127 yards on the ground.

Mexia (6-4) advances to play Sunnyvale in the area playoffs next Friday at Lindale.

Photo gallery