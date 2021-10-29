Mexia 57, Bullard 53

BULLARD — Two teams that haven’t won much gave it all they could to battle for a playoff spot in District 7-4A.

Ultimately, it was Mexia that seized it. The Blackcats, wearing their Halloween-ready, old-school black cat helmets, rallied from a 38-13 deficit to pull out the victory late. That’ll ensure that Mexia gets to extend its season past Week 11 in the playoffs.

Sophomore quarterback Nate Burns was huge in the win for Mexia (2-7, 1-2), rushing 16 times for 200 yards and four touchdowns. De’Andra Sandles didn’t run like he had sandals on, as the junior chipped in 15 carries for 142 yards for the Blackcats.