Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42

MEXIA — The Blackcats broke out in a mighty way for their second win of the year.
Jarrell Wiley carried 12 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns as Mexia (2-4, 1-0) won a shootout to open up District 7-4A Div. II competition.
Trey Holdman scored two TDs, one via a reception and the other on the ground, and Lemarion Miller had a nice night both running and throwing for Mexia.
Photos: High school football around Waco, Central Texas
Troy McGregor
Troy McGregor
Troy McGregor
Troy McGregor
Troy McGregor
Troy McGregor
Midway South Grande Prairie
Midway South Grande Prairie
Midway South Grande Prairie
Midway South Grande Prairie
Connally Salado
Connally Salado
Connally Salado
Connally Salado
Connally Salado
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!