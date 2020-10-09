Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42

MEXIA — The Blackcats broke out in a mighty way for their second win of the year.

Jarrell Wiley carried 12 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns as Mexia (2-4, 1-0) won a shootout to open up District 7-4A Div. II competition.

Trey Holdman scored two TDs, one via a reception and the other on the ground, and Lemarion Miller had a nice night both running and throwing for Mexia.

Photos: High school football around Waco, Central Texas