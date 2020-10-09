 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42
0 comments

Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MEXIA — The Blackcats broke out in a mighty way for their second win of the year.

Jarrell Wiley carried 12 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns as Mexia (2-4, 1-0) won a shootout to open up District 7-4A Div. II competition.

Trey Holdman scored two TDs, one via a reception and the other on the ground, and Lemarion Miller had a nice night both running and throwing for Mexia.

Photos: High school football around Waco, Central Texas

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert