LORENA — The Mexia boys soccer team took one step closer to snatching up the District 23-4A championship as the Blackcats shutout Lorena, 4-0, on the road with two goals coming off the boot of senior Edgar Olvera.

Although the Leopards had their chances, Mexia out-hustled Lorena. Blackcats head coach TJ Sadler noted that he feels his team played to its fullest after getting some guys back from injury.

“We played the way we're supposed to play,” Sadler said. “I think I'm finally at full strength. We've got guys back that were hurt that played tonight and it showed. Guys were working their tails off. The offseason paid off because we're sitting here still going full speed and they're over there hunched over and breathing hard.”

The Blackcats continued to bear down on defense despite still missing a couple of their usual starters, according to Sadler, with senior center back Fernando Navarro making key sweeps sand clearing away possible threats in the second half and goalkeeper Ivan Marquez making saves early in the game.

Mexia went into the half with a 3-0 advantage. Junior David Davila put Mexia on the board at about the 23rd minute. Davila received an inbound and avoiding a handball call, much to the ire of the Lorena crowd and squad, before juking around and tapping the ball in past a host of defenders.

In the 28th minute, Olvera added his first goal, taking the deflection off one of his teammates into the box and crossing it in for the score. The Leopards picked up a series of free kicks at the other end that either went wide or were cleared away by the Blackcats defense.

Olvera scored the third goal in the 33rd minute, booting in a pass from senior Daniel Mata. Mexia got a couple more shots in before the break but they just missed. Olvera noted that despite his stamina waning later in the game, he felt a little bit speedier to the goal than the Lorena defense.

“Definitely, I think I was a little bit faster,” Olvera said.

The final goal came halfway through the second half. Deep in the box, Olvera made the shot but it was punched away by the diving goalkeeper only to be pushed in by senior Hector Sanchez for the goal.

The Leopards saw a few chances to cut into the lead. In the 65th minute, junior James Webb juggled his way through the defense down the sideline but his shot was kicked away.

Following the inbound, he had another chance but lost the ball on the dribble. Lorena freshman Brody DeLeon salvaged the deflection but his shot went wide past the post.

Webb went on another run in the 70th minute but Navarro rushed in with a sweep to shut down the advance.

Leopards head coach Paul DeLeon noted that Lorena's youth showed in the loss compared to a Mexia squad full of juniors and seniors that saw a regional final last season.

“I had one senior, everybody else was a freshman, sophomore or junior so I think it kind of showed a little bit,” DeLeon said. “Fifty-fifty balls were going to be theirs and they won a lot of them, more than we did. Honestly, I thought we played really well. We had two or three goals that they had just can't happen. It was really on us.

'But all credit goes to them. They beat us tonight. Bottom line.”

With three matches left in district, Mexia will face Marlin and Cameron Yoe on the road Friday and Tuesday, respectively, before closing out the regular season at home against La Vega in a thrilling matchup.

With the Pirates 2-1 loss to Marlin on Tuesday, the Blackcats are approximately a point away from sole possession of first place and a district championship.

GIRLS

The Lorena girls routed Mexia 9-0 Tuesday night, led by a hat trick from Elaina Deters in the first half.

The Lady Leopards went into the half leading 7-0. Gretchen Marek put Lorena on the board in the 11th minute and Deters followed with her first two goals in the 14th and 21st minutes.

Jenna Hightower made it 4-0 in the 27th before Deters sunk in her third goal in the 33rd. Navey Dobbs added the sixth goal a minute later in the 34th and Catalina Turner closed out the first half scoring in the 38th minute.

The Lady Leopards capped it off with two more goals in the second half off the feet of Emma Porter and Kailyn Landry.