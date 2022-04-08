Mexia boys, Lake Belton girls fall at regional soccer tournament

KATY — Central Texas’s final two hopes to reach the state soccer tournament — the Mexia boys and the Lake Belton girls — saw their seasons come to an end on Friday at the Region III-4A tournament.

The Mexia boys fought tooth and nail with Stafford in the regional semifinals, but ended up falling with a penalty-kicks loss after extra time. It marked the deepest soccer playoff run in school history for the Blackcats.

Mexia (12-10) actually struck first in the match, as David Davilla found the net in the fourth minute to give the Blackcats a quick 1-0 lead. But Stafford slipped in a trio of first-half goals to take a 3-1 lead into the halftime break.

Mexia didn’t quit fighting, though, and pocketed a pair of second-half goals to knot the score at 3. That’s the way it would remain at the end of regulation, sending things to extra time. When neither team could put in the go-ahead score in the OT period, that sent things to a penalty kick shootout, which Stafford won, 4-2.

Meanwhile, Lumberton stopped Lake Belton’s girls, 3-0, in their regional semifinal match immediately after the Mexia loss.

It marked the first time all year that both Lake Belton (27-2) and Lady Broncos sophomore star Ella Wheeless had been shut out. Wheeless had a goal or assist in every match prior to this one, including nine playoff goals to bring her season tally to 50.