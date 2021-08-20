Mexia coach Brady Bond resigns, police launch investigation

Just a week before the first game of the season, new Mexia coach Brady Bond has resigned, according to a press release from Mexia ISD.

The release said that Bond’s resignation was effective immediately.

“In a related matter, the Mexia Police Department has opened an inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation. Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell has appointed an investigator to conduct the inquiry. As this is an ongoing inquiry, no further details are available,” the statement continued.

Mexia hired Bond in April after a stint as defensive coordinator at Class 5A Forney. He replaced Triston Abron, who went 6-5 in his one season leading the Blackcats.

Mexia opens the football season Aug. 27 at Lake Belton.