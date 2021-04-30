 Skip to main content
Mexia hires Forney assistant Brady Bond as football coach, AD
Mexia ISD has named Brady Bond as its new athletic director and head football coach.

Bond most recently served at Class 5A Forney, where he was defensive coordinator. He also had previous coaching stints at Marshall and LD Bell. He also coached at Cedar Hill under currently Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire.

Bond replaces Triston Abron, who went 6-5 in his one season leading the Blackcats. Mexia won its district but had to forfeit its bi-district game with Sunnyvale because of COVID-19 reasons. Bond will make Mexia’s third head coach in the past three seasons.

