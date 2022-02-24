 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mexia makes it official with football coach/AD Aaron Nowell
0 Comments
HS NOTEBOOK

Mexia makes it official with football coach/AD Aaron Nowell

  • 0

Aaron Nowell was already doing the job. Now it’s just officially official.

Aaron Nowell

Aaron Nowell

Mexia ISD installed Nowell as its permanent head football coach and athletic director earlier this week, removing the interim tag he had worn since last fall. Nowell took over following the resignation of first-year AD/HFC Brady Bond in late August.

The Blackcats went 2-9 in 2021 but made the Class 4A Div. II playoffs, thanks to a 57-53 late-season win over Bullard. Mexia will drop down to Class 3A this fall, following the UIL’s most recent round of realignment.

Nowell had previous stints as an assistant at Midway and Cedar Hill.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert