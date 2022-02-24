Mexia makes it official with football coach/AD Aaron Nowell

Aaron Nowell was already doing the job. Now it’s just officially official.
Mexia ISD installed Nowell as its permanent head football coach and athletic director earlier this week, removing the interim tag he had worn since last fall. Nowell took over following the resignation of first-year AD/HFC Brady Bond in late August.
The Blackcats went 2-9 in 2021 but made the Class 4A Div. II playoffs, thanks to a 57-53 late-season win over Bullard. Mexia will drop down to Class 3A this fall, following the UIL’s most recent round of realignment.
Nowell had previous stints as an assistant at Midway and Cedar Hill.
