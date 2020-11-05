Mexia QB Miller ‘close to 100 percent’ after scare

Quarterback Le’Marion Miller gave his coach, Triston Abron, and the Mexia Blackcats a scare last Friday night.

After lining up at tight end on a wildcat QB play, Miller went up in the air for a ball, got undercut and came down awkwardly. Abron looked up at the clock as he walked out to check on his injured player and said he remembered there was 10:48 left in the fourth quarter. Moments later, Miller was taken from the field on a stretcher and driven by ambulance from the game in Mexia to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco.

Following the Blackcats’ 35-13 victory over Bullard, Abron rushed to Waco in time to see Miller walk out of the hospital without any major injuries.

“He is well,” Abron said on Wednesday. “Not 100 percent, but very close to 100 percent.”

The Miller family was calling the injury a stinger, according to Abron. The Mexia coach credited school athletic trainer Makayla McDaniel for recognizing a potential major injury and taking precautions to make sure Miller was cared for after the awkward landing.

Abron wasn’t sure about Miller’s availability for the Blackcats’ game against Canton on Friday. By defeating Bullard, Mexia clinched the District 7-4A Division II championship, so the final game of the regular season is a mere formality. The Blackcats will open the playoffs against the fourth seed from 8-4A D-II next week.

