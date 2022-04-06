Mexia soccer setting new standard with regional tourney trip

The Mexia Blackcats soccer team tunes in to a couple of different voices every time they take the pitch.

The Mexia players listen to their coach, TJ Sadler, of course, as he has guided them to this weekend’s Class 4A Region 3 tournament.

But the Blackcats also like sound of their biggest fan, Frank Luna, father of Mexia’s lone senior, John Luna.

“The dude has been to every game the last four years,” Sadler said. “He’s the loudest guy in the stands. It’s so much of a help to have him in the stands backing our guys all the way. Every time they hear him, they’re like ‘Oh, there’s Frank.’”

Frank will likely be there as the Blackcats play on the biggest stage in program history to this point. Mexia (12-9) kicks off against Stafford in the regional semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium. It’s the school’s first foray into the fourth round of the soccer playoffs.

The Blackcats are peaking at the right time. They finished third in District 17-3A. But since the playoffs began, Mexia has defeated 18-3A second-place qualifier Gatesville, and a pair of district champions in La Grange and Brookeshire Royal.

“We struggled in district this year. We lost games we shouldn’t have lost,” Sadler said. “A lot of that was due to injuries, we were missing key parts. But right as district was ending we got everybody back in full health. The last three games was what we should’ve been playing like the whole year. We just haven’t had the chance to show our full squad yet.”

In the third round of the playoffs, Mexia’s Hector Sanchez scored a couple of goals and Junior Garcia and Teo Candanoza found the back of the net once each as the Blackcats defeated Brookeshire Royal, 4-2.

Sanchez leads the Blackcats with 28 goals on the season, which helped him earn district MVP for the second straight season.

Mexia also leans heavily on its talent in the back end.

“Our two center backs, John Luna and Fernando Navarro, are experienced, smart players,” Sadler said. “I have two outside guys that are so freaking fast, they can play offense and defense in the snap of a finger — Angel Buentello and Esteban Cervantes. Those back four have done really well the last couple of games.”

The winner of the Mexia-Stafford match will advance to play the Salado-East Chambers winner at 1 p.m. on Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Sadler said the Blackcats are learning to unlock its expectations for how far they can go.

“The guys are excited,” Sadler said. “I tell them every day I’m not ready to be finished. They take it upon themselves to make it to where we have to practice the next day. It’s awesome to watch them get out there and compete.”

Lady Broncos headed back to regionals

The Lake Belton girls’ soccer team punched its ticket to the regional tournament by scoring five unanswered goals and claiming a 5-1 victory over Lorena in a third-round playoff match on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Lady Broncos program is in its second year of existence as the school opened in 2020-21, and now they’re headed to the regional tournament for the second time. Last season, Bay City defeated Lake Belton in the regional semifinal.

This time around, the Lady Broncos (27-1) will play Lumberton at 3 p.m. on Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy, following the Mexia-Stafford boys’ game. The Lake Belton-Lumberton winner will advance to play the Bay City-Burnet winner in the regional final at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Legacy Stadium.

Midway defender Carpenter makes BVB team

Midway junior soccer player Hadley Carpenter has been selected for the BVB International Academy America National Team.

Carpenter, a center defender who was named Midway’s girls’ soccer team MVP this past season, recently returned from a week of training with the BVB International squad in Dortmund, Germany. She was selected for the 16-player American squad roster.

BVB International identified the top talent within the organization across 11 affiliates including locations in Texas, Kansas, Washington, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, and Waterloo (Canada). Through the talent identification process and a series of events, players on both the boys’ and girls’ sides earned their way on to the teams.

Cougars softball, baseball host Military Night

The China Spring baseball and softball teams will honor the United States Armed Forces and first responders as they host Robinson at 7 p.m. on Friday at the China Spring diamonds.

Both Cougars squads will wear special commemorative uniforms on their Military Night. The softball team will also wear the names of specific military members or first responders on the backs of their jerseys and will be making a donation to a military family.

