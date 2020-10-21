Mexia sweeps Player of the Week votes

A pair of Mexia Blackcats swept the WacoTrib.com Players of the Week polls this week. Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley claimed the offensive honor, while defensive back Xavier Molina won the defensive distinction.

Wiley rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in Mexia’s 40-28 victory over Van. He received 586 votes, besting Marlin’s Trajon Butler by 252 tallies.

Molina posted nine tackles, forced a fumble and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Mexia’s win. He got 433 votes and finished 213 votes in front of teammate Le’Marion Miller.

The Player of the Week polls are made up from entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

