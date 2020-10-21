 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mexia sweeps Player of the Week votes
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Mexia sweeps Player of the Week votes

{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of Mexia Blackcats swept the WacoTrib.com Players of the Week polls this week. Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley claimed the offensive honor, while defensive back Xavier Molina won the defensive distinction.

Wiley rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in Mexia’s 40-28 victory over Van. He received 586 votes, besting Marlin’s Trajon Butler by 252 tallies.

Molina posted nine tackles, forced a fumble and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Mexia’s win. He got 433 votes and finished 213 votes in front of teammate Le’Marion Miller.

The Player of the Week polls are made up from entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Mexia Jarrell Wiley (copy) (copy)

Wiley

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry delve into Zach Hrbacek's quest to break the Central Texas rushing record, give Waco High a pregame pep talk before the Duncanville game, and choose their favorite postgame snacks. Listen to the podcast at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert