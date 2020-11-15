 Skip to main content
Mexia's football season ended by COVID-19
China Spring Mexia (copy)

Mexia’s Tray Jones looks for running room around China Spring’s Coltin Locking (left) in the first half.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

The Mexia football program announced on Twitter on Sunday that its season has been ended by a COVID-19 positive test.

“Due to a positive case of a student athlete, Friday’s Area Round playoff game vs Sunnyvale has been cancelled,” the tweet by @Mexia_Athletics stated.

Mexia, which won the District 7-4A Division II championship, defeated Longview Spring Hill in bi-district on Friday. However, the program acknowledged that the inability to play on Friday brings a conclusion to the campaign.

“Sadly, Mexia’s season comes to an end at 6-4,” @Mexia_Athletics stated. “We want to thank our parents and community members for the continuous support all season! Thank you to our athletes for your hard work, dedication, and commitment to the Blackcat Football program!”

Mexia, which finished the season with a 6-4 record, are the first Central Texas team to have their season cut short by COVID-19 protocols.

