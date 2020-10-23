Midlothian Heritage bumps off third-ranked La Vega, 31-21

MIDLOTHIAN — Call it bad luck. Call it an off night. Maybe it was a little bit of pre-Halloween madness. Whatever you want to label it, the Pirates just didn’t have any luck Friday night.

Though the Pirates dominated the stat sheet, Midlothian Heritage used friendly bounces and breaks to defeat No. 3 La Vega, 31-21.

The loss pushed the Pirates out of first place in District 5-4A and into a tie with Stephenville for second place, though La Vega holds the tiebreaker with the Yellow Jackets. The Pirates travel to Alvarado for their final district game.

La Vega controlled much of the first half, with its first points coming after back-to-back turnovers early in the first quarter.

After quarterback Jordan Rogers was stuffed just two yards short of the goal line on fourth down, Midlothian Heritage quarterback Daelin Rader threw a slant off a receiver’s helmet and was promptly picked off by corner Anthony Burns at the Jaguar 16. Just four plays later, Jar’Quae Walton fell forward for a yard to put the Pirates up 7-0.

The Jaguars answered, though, as Rader punched it in from the 1-yard line to tie the game at seven. The score capped a 12-play, 52-yard drive for the Jaguars.