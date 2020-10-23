Midlothian Heritage bumps off third-ranked La Vega, 31-21

MIDLOTHIAN — Call it bad luck. Call it an off night. Maybe it was a little bit of pre-Halloween madness. Whatever you want to label it, the Pirates just didn’t have any luck Friday night.
Though the Pirates dominated the stat sheet, Midlothian Heritage used friendly bounces and breaks to defeat No. 3 La Vega, 31-21.
The loss pushed the Pirates out of first place in District 5-4A and into a tie with Stephenville for second place, though La Vega holds the tiebreaker with the Yellow Jackets. The Pirates travel to Alvarado for their final district game.
La Vega controlled much of the first half, with its first points coming after back-to-back turnovers early in the first quarter.
After quarterback Jordan Rogers was stuffed just two yards short of the goal line on fourth down, Midlothian Heritage quarterback Daelin Rader threw a slant off a receiver’s helmet and was promptly picked off by corner Anthony Burns at the Jaguar 16. Just four plays later, Jar’Quae Walton fell forward for a yard to put the Pirates up 7-0.
The Jaguars answered, though, as Rader punched it in from the 1-yard line to tie the game at seven. The score capped a 12-play, 52-yard drive for the Jaguars.
Jumping on the back of Rogers, who finished the first half with 56 rushing yards and 51 through the air, La Vega jumped back ahead just before the half on a nifty slip screen to senior wideout Sol’Dreveon Degrate. The big play occurred just two plays before, where Rogers found Jai’Brian Bouye on a 35-yard post over the middle on third-and-33.
The Jaguars had trouble moving the ball through the first three quarters, amassing just 65 total yards. Eighteen of the 33 passing yards were on an ill-advised Rader throw that went square through the hands of Darion White into the hands of Marcus Willis.
A much faster-paced second half saw the Jaguars score the first two touchdowns, one a tipped 54-yard catch and score off the hands of Ja’Von Iglehart into the arms of Hayden Wiginton, the second a nice ball from Rader to Carter Wilkerson down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown.
After a 40-yard field goal by Calvin Duggins, Rader jabbed the dagger with an easy touchdown pass to Wilkerson from the eight, all but ending the game.
La Vega ended the night with 395 total yards, including 192 rushing yards by Rogers, adding on 89 through the air.
Rader threw for 169 and three scores.
