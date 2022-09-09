Midlothian Heritage rolls past No. 9 La Vega, 41-14

MIDLOTHIAN — La Vega has inflicted plenty of pain to opponents over the years with its bruising running game and punishing defense.

The Pirates found themselves taking the beating Friday night.

Kaden Brown threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns and added 51 yards and a score on the ground, and Midlothian Heritage scored touchdowns on all four of its first-half possessions in a convincing 41-14 win at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.

Three of Brown’s scoring tosses went to Xavier Moten, who finished with five catches for 126 yards.

Midlothian Heritage’s first three drives lasted eight, 12 and 10 plays, before the Jaguars struck in one play on their fourth possession, a 57-yard pass from Brown to Moten on a slant off play action.

Brown finished the first drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak and connected with T.J. Pride for a one-yard TD pass to make it a 14-0 Midlothian Heritage lead with 11:14 to go in the first half. The Jaguars’ third score of the game also covered one yard, with Mason O’Neal doing the honors on the ground this time.

La Vega (1-2) struggled with off-target snaps and players lined up in the wrong spots throughout the night. Twice, the Pirates called timeouts coming out of dead-ball situations in the first half and didn’t have any left as they tried to mount a scoring drive right before halftime.

Running back Bryson Roland, who had little room to roam most of the night, ran for 39 yards on 11 carries. He took over at quarterback for Robert Prescott for the final two drives for the first half.

La Vega drove to the Midlothian Heritage 26 on its final march of the first half with three seconds left, but opted to keep the ball on the ground and was stuffed for no gain.

Midlothian Heritage (2-1) added Brown-to-Moten touchdown passes on its first two possessions of the second half of 20 and 15 yards.

The Pirates finally got a stop on the Jaguars’ next drive with a fumble recovery, the first of two they collected in the second half. Brandon Allen popped a 37-yard touchdown run with 6:57 to go in the fourth quarter, and Cayden White added an 8-yard TD rush with 3:23 to go in the game for La Vega’s scoring.

Allen was the Pirates’ leading rusher with 54 yards on seven carries, while Prescott was 9-for-19 passing for 65 yards.