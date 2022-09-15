 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midlothian slices up Waco High defense, 66-0

Waco High dropped to 0-2 in district play with a loss to Midothian on Thursday.

MIDLOTHIAN — Waco High couldn’t wrangle Chad Ragle and the Midlothian Panthers.

Ragle chucked four touchdown passes to propel Midlothian to a 66-0 win over the visiting Lions on Thursday night in District 4-5A Div. I play.

Waco High (1-3 overall, 0-2 district) has now lost two in a row since snapping a 17-game losing skid against Dallas W.T. White two weeks ago.

Ragle connected three times for TDs with big-play threat Bryant Wesco in the first half, as Midlothian (4-0, 2-0) rampaged to a 45-0 halftime lead.

The Lions, who suffered an injury to their starting quarterback RJ Young last week, struggled to move the ball, and also to hang on to it. Waco High will return home next week to host powerful Lake Belton.

