Midway 24, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

The Midway Panthers showed a fierce fight to the finish, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to knock off visiting Mansfield Lake Ridge, 24-20, in their final home game of the season on Friday afternoon at Panther Stadium.

“I told the guys, this season hasn’t gone like you wanted, but for these seniors to win in their final game at Panther Stadium, they’re going to remember this for a long, long time, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme in a postgame radio interview on ESPN Central Texas.

Midway (2-6 overall, 2-4 in District 11-6A) trailed 20-10 with eight minutes to play, following an 11-yard Lake Ridge touchdown pass from Wesley Smith to Kamdon McFarland. But the Panthers refused to go quietly.

On the ensuing drive, quarterback Garrett Childers connected with Zach Stewart on a crossing pattern that went for 36 yards, just to the cusp of the goal line. Two plays later, Childers sliced into the end zone from a yard out, cutting the Eagle lead to 20-17 with 5:33 to play.