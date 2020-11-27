Midway 24, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

The Midway Panthers showed a fierce fight to the finish, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to knock off visiting Mansfield Lake Ridge, 24-20, in their final home game of the season on Friday afternoon at Panther Stadium.
“I told the guys, this season hasn’t gone like you wanted, but for these seniors to win in their final game at Panther Stadium, they’re going to remember this for a long, long time, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme in a postgame radio interview on ESPN Central Texas.
Midway (2-6 overall, 2-4 in District 11-6A) trailed 20-10 with eight minutes to play, following an 11-yard Lake Ridge touchdown pass from Wesley Smith to Kamdon McFarland. But the Panthers refused to go quietly.
On the ensuing drive, quarterback Garrett Childers connected with Zach Stewart on a crossing pattern that went for 36 yards, just to the cusp of the goal line. Two plays later, Childers sliced into the end zone from a yard out, cutting the Eagle lead to 20-17 with 5:33 to play.
Midway’s defense came through with a big fourth-down stop with 3:58 to go to give the ball back to the Panther offense. And that unit took advantage, driving downfield, helped by a pass interference call against Lake Ridge (0-8, 0-5). Finally, Childers scored on a keeper with 45 seconds to play, and Midway's defense neutralized Lake Ridge’s last-ditch rally try by intercepting a long pass downfield.
Childers had three touchdown runs in all, carrying 17 times for 85 yards. Dominique Hill chipped in 14 carries for 54 yards, while Stewart led all receivers with eight catches for 112 yards.
Midway will close out at Cedar Hill next week.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!