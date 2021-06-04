Midway AD Shelton: 'We're going to find a good one'

Midway athletic director Brad Shelton has seen the interest the Panthers’ head football coaching position can generate just in the last 24 to 48 hours.
Former Midway coach Jeff Hulme was hired by Mansfield Legacy on Thursday, which means Shelton’s summer will begin with a coaching search.
“At the beginning, I was a little worried,” Shelton said. “But, after the last couple of days, I’m optimistic that there’s a lot of interest out there. People are calling, kicking tires that are successful sitting head coaches. We’re going to find a good one. I’m excited about that possibility.”
Midway posted the job opening for the football coaching position a little after noon on Friday. Shelton said he will gather applications for a few days and then start to establish a list of finalists.
In the meantime, he said strength and conditioning coach Ryan Tedford will keep the Panthers summer program going, while defensive coordinator Aaron Nowell and offensive coordinator Brock Walker will oversee UIL-allowed football skills training. Both Nowell and Walker have sons that will be seniors in the Midway program in the fall.
“They’re invested and passionate about giving their kids the best chance to have a great senior year,” Shelton said. “I have confidence those coaches will fill the void and be ready to go to work on Monday.”
Hulme was announced as the new head football coach at Mansfield Legacy via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Midway hired Hulme in 2016 to replace Terry Gambill after Gambill left for Allen. Hulme came to Midway from Mansfield High School where he was the Tigers’ head coach for eight seasons.
He guided Midway to a 15-1 record and a 6A Division II state title game appearance in his second season in 2017.
In 2020, the Panther went 2-7 in the COVID-19-affected campaign. That was a sharp decline for Hulme after Midway won district championships in each of his first four seasons.
He compiled a 45-17 record with the Panthers in five years.
Shelton will be hiring Midway’s third head football coach since longtime coach Kent Bachtel retired following the 2009 season.
“I think this is a good job,” Shelton said. “We’ve had a ton of success with Coach Bachtel, Coach Gambill and most recently with Coach Hulme. People see that. We’ve got great facilities and the most important thing is we’ve got really good kids.”
Shelton said there is not a defined timetable for making a new hire. He said he is focused on collecting a quality group of candidates to present to superintendent George Kazanas and the Midway school board.