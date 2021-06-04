Midway AD Shelton: 'We're going to find a good one'

Midway athletic director Brad Shelton has seen the interest the Panthers’ head football coaching position can generate just in the last 24 to 48 hours.

Former Midway coach Jeff Hulme was hired by Mansfield Legacy on Thursday, which means Shelton’s summer will begin with a coaching search.

“At the beginning, I was a little worried,” Shelton said. “But, after the last couple of days, I’m optimistic that there’s a lot of interest out there. People are calling, kicking tires that are successful sitting head coaches. We’re going to find a good one. I’m excited about that possibility.”

Midway posted the job opening for the football coaching position a little after noon on Friday. Shelton said he will gather applications for a few days and then start to establish a list of finalists.

In the meantime, he said strength and conditioning coach Ryan Tedford will keep the Panthers summer program going, while defensive coordinator Aaron Nowell and offensive coordinator Brock Walker will oversee UIL-allowed football skills training. Both Nowell and Walker have sons that will be seniors in the Midway program in the fall.