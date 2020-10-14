Midway adds another district tennis title

The Midway tennis team locked up its 19th-consecutive district championship with a win over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday.
The Panthers defeated Lake Ridge, 18-1, on the Midway courts to claim the District 11-6A title.
Midway will now move on to the team tennis playoffs and face the fourth-place team from 12-6A. The bi-district round will be held Oct. 26-27.
