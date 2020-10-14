 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midway adds another district tennis title
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Midway adds another district tennis title

{{featured_button_text}}

The Midway tennis team locked up its 19th-consecutive district championship with a win over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday.

The Panthers defeated Lake Ridge, 18-1, on the Midway courts to claim the District 11-6A title.

Midway will now move on to the team tennis playoffs and face the fourth-place team from 12-6A. The bi-district round will be held Oct. 26-27.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss who dropped out of the Centex pound-for-pound rankings this week, argue over the game of the week, and show how the sausage is made from a story-writing standpoint. Check out the podcast at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert