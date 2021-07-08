 Skip to main content
Midway adds Barron as new girls golf coach
Midway ISD has announced the hiring of Raygan (Feight) Barron as its new high school girls golf coach.

Barron was a standout athlete at Bosqueville who won Super Centex Girls Athlete of the Year honors as a senior in 2006-07. She helped the Lady Bulldogs win a state softball title that year, and went on to play softball collegiately at the University of Texas.

Barron has coached for nine years, including the past four at Gatesville, most recently as head girls golf coach. She spent four years at McGregor before that. She and her husband James Barron have 5-year-old twins, Briggs and Brooklyn, as well as a baby boy due in October.

Barron follows Harvie Welch, who led the Midway girls program for 17 years.

