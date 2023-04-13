Waco Sweet Waco was good to Midway on Wednesday, as the Panther tennis team qualified a pair of doubles teams for next month’s UIL state tournament.

Midway also produced a pair of doubles teams that will serve as alternates for state.

The girls’ doubles team of Cadence McCreery and Izzy Hinojos punched their ticket for state by reaching the regional final on Wednesday at the Waco Regional Tennis Center. Though they lost a tough three-set match in that final, they’re still state-bound thanks to their second-place regional finish.

“Izzy and Cadence are unbelievable leaders and teammates,” Midway coach Troy Simonek said. “They pour their heart and soul into this team. I am so pumped for them and this opportunity.”

They’ll be joined at state by Midway’s mixed doubles tandem of Emma Rhea and Clay Gibson. They also finished second at regionals, pushing the top-seeded team from Tomball Memorial to three sets before falling, 6-1, 2-6, 2-6.

“I am so excited for Clay and Emma,” Simonek said. “They work relentlessly towards making their dreams their memories. I can’t wait to see them continuing that dream at state.”

The third-place match in Region II-6A boys’ doubles was an all-Midway affair, with the duo of Liam Nesmith and Cole Ellis knocking off Clayton Castle and Rowan Daniell in a three-set battle. Both will serve as state alternates.

The state tournament is slated for April 25-26 in San Antonio.