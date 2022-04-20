Midway alter spring football routine; Waco High has started, University May 2

Name a spring sport and somebody on the Central Texas high school landscape is playing it in meaningful competition this week.

But football, of course, is ever present.

Schools in classes 5A and 6A are eligible to hold spring practice in full pads. Here in McLennan County, one school has started, one school is getting ready to start and one school is making a strategic change to its spring routine.

Midway, now the only 6A program in the county, has opted out of full spring practice. Panthers coach Shane Anderson, who is headed into his second season at the helm at Midway, said he’s prioritizing getting stronger.

“The biggest thing for me is in this day and age, with the way the summer is structured, they give us time in the summer to continue to work skills,” Anderson said. “That allows you plenty of time to get stuff taught and done. I don’t know how much kids retain from May to August. That was the biggest thing.”

Midway has emphasized the weight room this offseason and the Panthers have seen significant strength gains. The program charts the number of athletes who total a combined 1,000 pounds in bench press, squat, deadlift and incline press.

“We had no business playing 6A football with the strength we had,” said Anderson, whose varsity team went 1-9 in his first season last fall. “Our kids have bought into it. We had 17 kids over 1,000 pounds at the end of the season. From January to spring break, we went from 17 to 33 with another 20 kids in the 900s.”

By giving up its full-pads spring workouts, Midway can now begin preseason practice on Aug. 1 and have the opportunity to play in two preseason scrimmages.

Waco High began its traditional spring football workouts on Monday. The Lions are going through their second spring under coach Linden Heldt. He said the team will practice three times a week for the next month and wrap up with a spring game on May 20.

“It’s building consistency and reps and effort and everything,” Heldt said. “We’ve had time to be with our kids for a while. Now we need to see those things show up.”

Waco High, along with Midway, was a member of one of the toughest 6A districts in the state during the last two school years. The Lions and Panthers played the likes of Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill in their league.

But realignment moved Waco High into 5A Division I. That along with facilities upgrades at the school has created optimism among the Lions.

“Initially we were competitive against most of those schools,” Heldt said. “The biggest thing is 6A has no cap. Those (enrollment) numbers just go for forever. Now you’re all within 400 students of each other.”

University will start its spring practice on May 2. Trojans coach Kent Laster, like Anderson at Midway and Heldt at Waco High, went through his first season last fall. He and Heldt both guided their programs through the spring last year, so they have a chance to see progress.

“We should be a lot better at execution, a lot better at all the details, the micro and the macro things,” Laster said. “Instead of teaching them what to do, it’s how to do it.”

University will practice four times a week and hold its spring game on May 20, the same as its Waco ISD counterparts at Waco High.

Both Laster and Heldt are still looking for their first wins at their respective schools. The Lions and Trojans each went 0-10 in 2021.

La Vega’s Woolf headed to North Lake

La Vega senior Randy Woolf Jr. will further his basketball career at North Lake College in Dallas.

Woolf was a first-team Super Centex performer in 2021-22 for the second straight season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Pirates as a senior.

North Lake is a two-year college that won the NJCAA Division III national title in the 2021-22 season. The Blazers went 25-7 overall and defeated Genesee (N.Y.) in the title game, 83-80, to win the program’s fourth national title and first since 2017.

Lorena-Troy softball play for title

After splitting their District 17-3A series in mid-March the Lorena and Troy softball teams finished the regular season tied for first place in the loop. Both the Lady Leopards and Lady Trojans went 10-2 in district play.

They’ll meet again to settle it and decide the first-place playoff berth at noon on Saturday. Lorena coach Steve Dolezel told the Trib the coin flip to decide home field advantage will take place on Thursday.

Lorena defeated Troy, 5-0, on the Lady Leopards’ home field on March 15. Troy got even with an 18-8 victory on its diamond on March 18.

