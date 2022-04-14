Midway baseball coach Cornblum notches win No. 300

If Midway head baseball coach Eddie Cornblum indicated that he didn’t want his team to make a fuss about his 300th win, the Panthers didn’t get the sign.

The Midway baseballers snuck up and anointed their head coach with a Gatorade bath following the Panthers’ 14-0 victory over Waco High on Friday. Cornblum accumulated all of his 300 wins at Belton (2009-2016) and Midway (2017 to present).

The subject of Cornblum’s milestone win came up in the dugout during the week last week and took him by surprise.

“I try not to make a big deal about things like that, but I guess our guys did some research and one of them was like, ‘I bet you’re excited for Friday,’” Cornblum said. “I didn’t know what he was talking about. But I have a fun group of kids and it was a good night.”

