Midway baseball edges Lake Ridge, 7-5, for district championship

The Midway Panthers baseball team rallied from a run behind to defeat Mansfield Lake Ridge and claim the District 11-6A championship, 7-5, on Saturday afternoon on the Panthers’ home diamond.

Midway designated hitter Joe Gibel hit a two-out, two-on single up the middle that scored Gabe Watson and Jackson Baird for the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Panthers relief pitcher Hayden Stapleton entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh. Stapleton got Lake Ridge’s Kailen Fedon to fly out to Midway center fielder Jake Weaver, ending the game and the de facto district championship series.

Midway (19-9-1) and Lake Ridge (21-7-1) entered the week tied atop 11-6A at 10-2. The Eagles won 9-2 on their home field on Tuesday night, but Midway evened the series with a 2-1 walk-off win at Panther Field on Friday night.

That set up Saturday’s deciding game, which began with offensive fireworks.

Watson hit a three-run home run for Midway in the bottom of the first, giving the Panthers an early 3-0 advantage.

But Lake Ridge answered in the top of the second as Ryan Black hit a grand slam, the key hit in a rally that put the Eagles ahead, 5-4.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth. Midway tied the game when Tyson Flaig doubled down the third-base line, allowing Weaver to score. That set up Gibel’s game-winning hit as Baird pinch ran for Flaig.

Gibel also knocked in the winning run on Friday night as he legged out a grounder to second that scored Patrick Kilgore from third and gave the Panthers the walk-off victory that forced Saturday's game.

Midway will enter the Class 6A Region II playoffs as the 11-6A champ next week and play the fourth place team from 12-6A.

