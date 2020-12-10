Midway basketball coach Matt Brown resigns his post

Midway boys basketball coach Matt Brown has resigned his position, effective this past Monday, Midway ISD athletic director Brad Shelton confirmed. Brown plans to join his father Larry coaching in the college ranks.

Midway has promoted Paul Langenfeld to interim head coach. He was an assistant on Brown’s staff last season and this one, and is a former graduate assistant at Baylor.

“We have a very talented staff,” Shelton said. “Consistency, especially at this crazy time we’re living, was important. Naming Coach Langenfeld interim, coupled with the talented staff, helps maintain some consistency.”

Brown fashioned a 58-27 record in his two-plus seasons as Midway’s head coach. In his first year in 2018-19 the Panthers went 25-12 and picked up their first playoff win since 2011, and their first in Class 6A. Last year Midway was 28-11 — its most wins since 1997 — and made the regional quarterfinals. The Panthers are 5-4 this year following an overtime win over Temple last Saturday. They play at Abilene on Friday.

Brown was a standout athlete at McGregor, winning Super Centex Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Super Centex Athlete of the Year honors in his senior year of 2002-03.

