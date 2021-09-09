Midway basketball's Caden Powell chooses Wyoming

Midway senior Caden Powell announced his commitment to play college basketball at Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon.
Powell, a 6-foot-10 center, is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. He has offers from seven NCAA Division I programs, including Wyoming, North Texas, Hofstra, UT Rio Grand Valley, Princeton, Drexel and UNC Wilmington.
As a junior, Powell earned first-team Super Centex honors as he scored 12.8 points and grabbed 9.4 rebounds per game.
Wyoming finished eighth in the Mountain West last season with a 14-11 record. The Cowboys last made the NCAA Tournament in 2015.
