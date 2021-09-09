 Skip to main content
Midway basketball's Caden Powell chooses Wyoming
Midway basketball's Caden Powell chooses Wyoming

Midway senior Caden Powell announced his commitment to play college basketball at Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon.

Super Centex boys 2021

Caden Powell, Midway

Powell, a 6-foot-10 center, is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. He has offers from seven NCAA Division I programs, including Wyoming, North Texas, Hofstra, UT Rio Grand Valley, Princeton, Drexel and UNC Wilmington.

As a junior, Powell earned first-team Super Centex honors as he scored 12.8 points and grabbed 9.4 rebounds per game.

Wyoming finished eighth in the Mountain West last season with a 14-11 record. The Cowboys last made the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

