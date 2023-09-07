Hey, if you’re going to host a meet you might as well win it, right?

That was the thinking for Midway, whose boys' cross country team powered to a strong 26-point winning score in taking the 6A/5A team title at the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational on a toasty Thursday morning at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.

Midway’s top five runners all finished in the top 12 overall, led by individual champion Jack Sterrett, who went 15:12.30 on the three-mile run. His senior teammate Jack Reinhardt placed second at 15:33.60. It marked the second straight Hewitt Kiwanis title for Sterrett.

Rounding out Midway’s formidable effort were Caleb McCarver in fifth, Alexander Lee in sixth and Joshua Hornbaker in 12th.

Rapoport’s Marco Cunningham, a two-time state qualifier in cross country, set a hot pace in cruising to the win in the boys’ 4A-1A division. Cunningham, a junior, clocked in at 15:22.30, more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher Travis Keane of Robinson, who ran 16:26.00.

Robinson’s boys finished second in the 4A-1A team race behind champion Eastland, just ahead of third-place Hillsboro.

On the girls’ side, the Lorena Leopards scored a convincing victory in claiming the 4A-1A team title. Lorena tallied 51 points, way ahead of second-place Eastland, which had 98. The Lady Leopards were headed up by senior Landry Wagoner in second and freshman Jaylah Fish in third.

Chilton sophomore Yarida De Leon dashed to individual gold, clocking 12:12.50 in the two-mile race.

In the 6A/5A girls’ race, host Midway finished fifth in the team standings behind Mansfield Lake Ridge, Ellison, Cleburne and Harker Heights. Sophomore Alexis Long topped the Pantherettes in 15th place.

Junior varsity race winners included College Station’s Thomas Watanbe (5A/6A boys), Robinson’s Juan Rodriguez (1A-4A boys), Academy’s Willow Dorsey (1A-4A girls) and College Station’s Allie Fleener (5A/6A girls).