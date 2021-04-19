Midway boys' golf leading 6A Region 2 tourney

Midway junior Brayden Bare posted an opening round of 1-under-par 71 to lead the Panthers into first place in the team standings of the Class 6A Region 2 Boys’ Golf Tournament on Monday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

Bare is tied for second individually, four strokes behind leader Alejandro Alonso of The Woodlands.

Midway produced a team round of 8-over 296 and leads second-place Klein Oak by two shots. Mansfield and The Woodlands are tied for third at 12-over.

The top three teams and top three individuals who aren’t among the top three teams advance to the 6A State Tournament to be held May 17-18 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Midway’s Niklas Blalock and Corbin Null each shot 2-over and Ryan Jones was 5-over to round out the Panthers’ counting scores.

The 6A Region 2 Tournament concludes with the second round on Tuesday, back at Bear Ridge.

