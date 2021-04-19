Midway boys' golf leading 6A Region 2 tourney

Midway junior Brayden Bare posted an opening round of 1-under-par 71 to lead the Panthers into first place in the team standings of the Class 6A Region 2 Boys’ Golf Tournament on Monday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.
Bare is tied for second individually, four strokes behind leader Alejandro Alonso of The Woodlands.
Midway produced a team round of 8-over 296 and leads second-place Klein Oak by two shots. Mansfield and The Woodlands are tied for third at 12-over.
The top three teams and top three individuals who aren’t among the top three teams advance to the 6A State Tournament to be held May 17-18 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Midway’s Niklas Blalock and Corbin Null each shot 2-over and Ryan Jones was 5-over to round out the Panthers’ counting scores.
The 6A Region 2 Tournament concludes with the second round on Tuesday, back at Bear Ridge.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.