Midway can't keep pace with DeSoto's quick-strike attack

After gaining some momentum with their first win of the season last week, the Midway Panthers were unable to hold back the soaring DeSoto Eagles, 62-10, in District 11-6A competition Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Midway (1-7, 1-4) was unable to build any momentum, as DeSoto’s quick-tempo offense and stout defense were too much for the Panthers all night. The Eagles scored at will, proving why they are one of the top teams in 11-6A, right on par with Duncanville and Cedar Hill.

DeSoto (6-2, 4-1) set the tone for the entire game on its opening drive as the offense ran like a well-oiled machine. Eagles quarterback Matt Allen used his arm to help quickly gain huge chunks of yards, helping the offense move with haste all night. Allen would find wideout Mike Murphy for the first points of the game as the pair connected on a 40-yard touchdown.

Midway’s offense could not get anything moving on its offensive drive. After three straight incompletions, the Panthers were forced to punt the ball away. DeSoto’s momentum continued to build as Allen would score again, finding wide receiver Johntay Cook II to give the Eagles a two-score lead.