Midway can't keep pace with DeSoto's quick-strike attack

After gaining some momentum with their first win of the season last week, the Midway Panthers were unable to hold back the soaring DeSoto Eagles, 62-10, in District 11-6A competition Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Midway (1-7, 1-4) was unable to build any momentum, as DeSoto’s quick-tempo offense and stout defense were too much for the Panthers all night. The Eagles scored at will, proving why they are one of the top teams in 11-6A, right on par with Duncanville and Cedar Hill.
DeSoto (6-2, 4-1) set the tone for the entire game on its opening drive as the offense ran like a well-oiled machine. Eagles quarterback Matt Allen used his arm to help quickly gain huge chunks of yards, helping the offense move with haste all night. Allen would find wideout Mike Murphy for the first points of the game as the pair connected on a 40-yard touchdown.
Midway’s offense could not get anything moving on its offensive drive. After three straight incompletions, the Panthers were forced to punt the ball away. DeSoto’s momentum continued to build as Allen would score again, finding wide receiver Johntay Cook II to give the Eagles a two-score lead.
The script stayed the same for most of the entire first half. The Midway offense was unable to move the chains consistently while the Eagles’ offense continued to soar. Allen was 12 of 13 passing for 223 yards and four scores before halftime.
The second quarter saw the Midway offense finally able to make a dent in DeSoto’s lead. Panther’s quarterback Sam Battle fired a quick pass across the middle of the field to wide receiver Junior Thornton. Thornton used some quick footwork to get past the secondary, scampering in for a 75-yard score.
That would be all of the fireworks for the Panthers in the first half. DeSoto scored once more before halftime, creating a 35-point lead as the teams headed to the locker rooms.
The second half was more of the same for Midway as it continued to struggle to move the ball. DeSoto added three more scores on the ground in the second half, holding the game firmly in hand.
The Panthers found one last spark on offense as wide receiver Jakob Gargar looked to invigorate the team’s rushing attack. Gargar finished the second half with eight carries for 76 yards, including a 54-yard monster run. Midway capitalized on the big run with kicker James Satterfield booting a 30-yard field goal for the final points scored on the night.
Midway is back home next week as it welcomes the Cedar Hill Longhorns (4-4, 3-2) to Panther Stadium.