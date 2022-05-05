Midway Copperas Cove

The Midway baseball team has been gobbling up the home cooking lately after it swept two games on its home diamond to clinch the District 11-6A championship last week.

The Panthers enjoyed another tasty treat to start the playoffs as they rolled over Copperas Cove, 10-5, on Thursday night at Panther Field in Game 1 of a bi-district best-of-three series.

Midway plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the bottom of the sixth to break open what had been a close game through three innings.

The Panthers (20-9-1) will go for the series sweep in Game 2, which is set for 7:30 Friday night in Copperas Cove. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

Midway starting pitcher Jayden Honey overpowered most of the Copperas Cove lineup, especially when shortstop Travis Sanders wasn’t at the plate. Honey struck out 11 while scattering six hits. He exited with one out in the top of the seventh and Hayden Stapleton came in to finish off the Bulldawgs.

Stapleton gave up two runs, but struck out Dominick Vasquez to end the game with the bases loaded.

Copperas Cove cut Midway’s early lead to 3-2 by the end of the third inning, but the Panthers extended it back in the bottom of the fourth.

Gabe Watson came up with the key hit in a three-run rally as he looped a bloop single to center field that scored Braden Graves and Kade Tiner. Earlier in the inning, Cayden Burch drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored when Jake Weaver beat out a potential double-play ball.

Burch hit a long fly ball to center field in the bottom of the sixth that brought home Weaver, Tyson Flaig and Joe Gibel. That boosted Midway’s lead to seven runs.

Sanders, who drilled a double to right-center in his first at-bat of the game, smacked another double down the first-base line in the top of the fifth that scored John Garcia-Leon from first base. That cut Midway’s lead to 6-3, but the Bulldawgs couldn’t get any closer.

