Midway enters Texas state volleyball poll; Valley Mills up to No. 2, Hamilton enters top 10

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Sept. 6, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 24-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 26-2
3 Byron Nelson 26-1
4 Prosper 19-6
5 Bridgeland 24-6
6 Prosper 17-6
7 Plano West 15-2
8 Lake Travis 19-10
People are also reading…
9 Conroe 32-1
10 Katy Tompkins 22-3
11 Laredo United 20-3
12 San Antonio O'Connor 26-4
13 Keller 15-8
14 Austin Westlake 23-9
15 Jersey Village
16 Clear Springs 23-6
17 Ridge Point 22-6
18 Garland Sachse 20-7
19 Dripping Springs 24-9
20 Grand Oaks 23-8
21 Round Rock 19-10
22 Jersey Village 20-6
23 Midway 23-8
24 Coppell 22-8
25 Pasadena Memorial 15-3
25 Los Fresnos 23-5
Class 5A
1 Lucas Lovejoy 16-12
2 Barbers Hill 24-5
3 Forney 25-1
4 Midlothian 24-2
5 Liberty Hill 24-7
6 Leander Rouse 22-8
7 New Braunfels Canyon 26-5
8 Sharyland 27-3
9 Lubbock Cooper 21-4
10 Mission Veterans Memorial 16-3
11 Bryan Rudder 27-6
12 Boerne Champion 22-5
13 Hallsville 19-5
14 Frisco Independence 19-5
15 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 19-5
16 Lake Belton 22-6
17 Smithson Valley 21-6
18 Amarillo 19-8
19 McAllen 21-6
20 Colleyville Heritage 21-7
21 Northwest 23-8
22 Amarillo 16-8
23 Pflugerville Hendrickson 20-10
24 Argyle 20-10
25 Friendswood 19-9
Class 4A
1 Celina 19-0
2 Farmersville 27-1
3 Pleasanton 26-1
4 Calhoun 20-5
5 Wimberley 19-6
6 West Plains 20-3
7 Bellville 19-9
8 Orange Grove 20-4
9 Hereford 20-6
10 Aubrey 19-7
11 Bullard 21-6
12 La Vernia 21-8
13 Glen Rose 16-7
14 Godley 17-6
15 Fredericksburg 18-9
16 Rockport-Fulton 16-6
17 Navasota 19-6
18 Floresville 17-6
19 Brownsboro 14-5
20 Sunnyvale 15-4
21 Pleasant Grove 18-7
22 Sanger 19-8
23 Pampa 14-6
24 Canton 16-7
25 Stephenville 16-8
Class 3A
1 Bushland 19-4
2 Shallowater 22-2
3 Gunter 21-5
4 Chisum 18-1
5 Holliday 23-2
6 Mount Vernon 14-1
7 Fairfield 21-2
8 Peaster 21-3
9 Columbus 25-3
10 White Oak 24-5
11 Wall 20-3
12 East Bernard 22-5
13 Hardin 16-4
14 Mineola 16-7
15 West 17-7
16 IDEA Weslaco Pike 9-1
17 Compass Academy 14-2
18 Tarkington 17-4
19 Tatum 24-6
20 Goliad 17-11
21 Little River Academy 16-9
22 Breckenridge 14-7
23 Edgewood 19-6
24 Callisburg 18-6
25 Rockdale 18-7
Class 2A
1 Iola 24-2
2 Valley Mills 23-1
3 Wink 21-3
4 Jewett Leon 18-4
5 Normangee 15-5
6 Hamilton 17-3
7 Poolville 17-6
8 Beckville 17-9
9 Windthorst 20-7
10 Tom Bean 20-6
11 Johnson City 21-8
12 Thrall 16-11
13 Plains 20-6
14 Stacey 11-4
15 Bosqueville 15-6
16 Crawford 14-14
17 Detroit 9-2
18 Cumby 10-3
19 Ropes 16-5
20 Deweyville 9-2
21 Como-Pickton 16-8
22 Hull-Daisetta 16-8
23 Whitewright 17-9
24 Bremond 17-10
25 Shiner 15-9
Class 1A
1 Fayetteville 25-2
2 Blum 14-10
3 Veribest 21-1
4 Benjamin 14-3
5 Saint Jo 16-4
6 Perrin-Whitt 13-5
7 Munday 12-4
8 Aquilla 10-4
9 Neches 15-7
10 Utopia 5-1
11 Klondike 17-12
12 Dodd City 13-9
13 Mount Calm 5-2
14 Bynum 4-2
15 Bluff Dale 7-4
16 Richards 10-7
17 Round Top-Carmine 5-3
18 Graford 8-6
19 McMullen County 8-6
20 Spurger 4-3
21 Bronte 11-11
22 Chillicothe 6-6
23 Pettus 4-4
24 Oglesby 4-4
25 McDade 3-3