Midway enters Texas state volleyball poll; Valley Mills up to No. 2, Hamilton enters top 10

  • 0

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Sept. 6, 2022

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 24-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 26-2

3 Byron Nelson 26-1

4 Prosper 19-6

5 Bridgeland 24-6

6 Prosper 17-6

7 Plano West 15-2

8 Lake Travis 19-10

9 Conroe 32-1

10 Katy Tompkins 22-3

11 Laredo United 20-3

12 San Antonio O'Connor 26-4

13 Keller 15-8

14 Austin Westlake 23-9

15 Jersey Village

16 Clear Springs 23-6

17 Ridge Point 22-6

18 Garland Sachse 20-7

19 Dripping Springs 24-9

20 Grand Oaks 23-8

21 Round Rock 19-10

22 Jersey Village 20-6

23 Midway 23-8

24 Coppell 22-8

25 Pasadena Memorial 15-3

25 Los Fresnos 23-5

Class 5A

1 Lucas Lovejoy 16-12

2 Barbers Hill 24-5

3 Forney 25-1

4 Midlothian 24-2

5 Liberty Hill 24-7

6 Leander Rouse 22-8

7 New Braunfels Canyon 26-5

8 Sharyland 27-3

9 Lubbock Cooper 21-4

10 Mission Veterans Memorial 16-3

11 Bryan Rudder 27-6

12 Boerne Champion 22-5

13 Hallsville 19-5

14 Frisco Independence 19-5

15 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 19-5

16 Lake Belton 22-6

17 Smithson Valley 21-6

18 Amarillo 19-8

19 McAllen 21-6

20 Colleyville Heritage 21-7

21 Northwest 23-8

22 Amarillo 16-8

23 Pflugerville Hendrickson 20-10

24 Argyle 20-10

25 Friendswood 19-9

Class 4A

1 Celina 19-0

2 Farmersville 27-1

3 Pleasanton 26-1

4 Calhoun 20-5

5 Wimberley 19-6

6 West Plains 20-3

7 Bellville 19-9

8 Orange Grove 20-4

9 Hereford 20-6

10 Aubrey 19-7

11 Bullard 21-6

12 La Vernia 21-8

13 Glen Rose 16-7

14 Godley 17-6

15 Fredericksburg 18-9

16 Rockport-Fulton 16-6

17 Navasota 19-6

18 Floresville 17-6

19 Brownsboro 14-5

20 Sunnyvale 15-4

21 Pleasant Grove 18-7

22 Sanger 19-8

23 Pampa 14-6

24 Canton 16-7

25 Stephenville 16-8

Class 3A

1 Bushland 19-4

2 Shallowater 22-2

3 Gunter 21-5

4 Chisum 18-1

5 Holliday 23-2

6 Mount Vernon 14-1

7 Fairfield 21-2

8 Peaster 21-3

9 Columbus 25-3

10 White Oak 24-5

11 Wall 20-3

12 East Bernard 22-5

13 Hardin 16-4

14 Mineola 16-7

15 West 17-7

16 IDEA Weslaco Pike 9-1

17 Compass Academy 14-2

18 Tarkington 17-4

19 Tatum 24-6

20 Goliad 17-11

21 Little River Academy 16-9

22 Breckenridge 14-7

23 Edgewood 19-6

24 Callisburg 18-6

25 Rockdale 18-7

Class 2A

1 Iola 24-2

2 Valley Mills 23-1

3 Wink 21-3

4 Jewett Leon 18-4

5 Normangee 15-5

6 Hamilton 17-3

7 Poolville 17-6

8 Beckville 17-9

9 Windthorst 20-7

10 Tom Bean 20-6

11 Johnson City 21-8

12 Thrall 16-11

13 Plains 20-6

14 Stacey 11-4

15 Bosqueville 15-6

16 Crawford 14-14

17 Detroit 9-2

18 Cumby 10-3

19 Ropes 16-5

20 Deweyville 9-2

21 Como-Pickton 16-8

22 Hull-Daisetta 16-8

23 Whitewright 17-9

24 Bremond 17-10

25 Shiner 15-9

Class 1A

1 Fayetteville 25-2

2 Blum 14-10

3 Veribest 21-1

4 Benjamin 14-3

5 Saint Jo 16-4

6 Perrin-Whitt 13-5

7 Munday 12-4

8 Aquilla 10-4

9 Neches 15-7

10 Utopia 5-1

11 Klondike 17-12

12 Dodd City 13-9

13 Mount Calm 5-2

14 Bynum 4-2

15 Bluff Dale 7-4

16 Richards 10-7

17 Round Top-Carmine 5-3

18 Graford 8-6

19 McMullen County 8-6

20 Spurger 4-3

21 Bronte 11-11

22 Chillicothe 6-6

23 Pettus 4-4

24 Oglesby 4-4

25 McDade 3-3

