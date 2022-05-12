Midway falls in series opener to Rockwall

Mixing laser accuracy with timely off-speed pitches, Mac Rose showed why he’s the ace of Rockwall’s staff on Thursday night.

Rose had to be spot-on because Jayden Honey kept Midway close until the Yellow Jackets broke the game open with a three-run seventh.

Rose spun a seven-hitter while collecting 11 strikeouts to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 5-2 win over Midway at Panther Field in the opening game of the Class 6A area playoffs.

Rose walked two batters in 6.2 innings, and was also an offensive catalyst as he picked up two hits and an RBI.

“He punched fastballs quite often away from us,” said Midway coach Eddie Cornblum. “We had opportunities to do stuff. But he gets after it with a good two-pitch mix. He threw a lot of strikes and we just weren’t able to do too much with it.”

The best-of-three series will continue Friday at 6 p.m. at Rockwall. If Midway (21-10-1) wins, a third game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. in Corsicana.

Honey scattered six hits and four walks before Tate House relieved for Midway with no outs in the seventh.

“Their guy competed, our guy competed,” Cornblum said. “It just came down to executing on the offensive side, and we just weren’t able to get some things done. But Jayden pitched his tail off. He put us in position to win the game, and that’s all you can ask him to do and I was proud of him.”

The Yellow Jackets (23-10-1) led throughout the game after Andrew Tellia walked and scored on Rose’s double in the first inning.

Tellia walked again in the third inning before moving to third base on Rose’s bloop single. Tyler Rollins then placed a perfect bunt to the left of Honey for a single to score Tellia to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers broke through with a run in the bottom of the third as Cayden Burch doubled and scored on an error.

Settling into a groove, Honey shut out the Yellow Jackets for the next three innings before they scored three seventh-inning runs.

Honey walked Jack Jungels to open the seventh before Pearson Riebock singled. Brayden Randle greeted reliever Tate House with a double that scored a pair of runs after a Midway outfield error. Tellia’s sacrifice fly gave the Yellow Jackets a 5-1 lead.

After Rose struck out the first two batters in the seventh, the Panthers showed they weren’t through as Burch singled, Braden Graves walked and Kade Tiner singled.

Burch scored on a wild pitch before Rose hit Patrick Kilgore with a pitch to load the bases. However, reliever Charlie Giese ended the rally by forcing Jake Weaver to ground out.

“If we don’t give up that three-spot, it’s a different game,” Cornblum said. “Jayden was getting high on his pitch count and we made a change, and it just didn’t work out the way we wanted. We competed all the way to the end. Our guys never quit and we’ll care that on to tomorrow.”

SOFTBALL Lake Belton 10, Connally 1

Connally’s breakthrough season came to a close at the hands of powerful Lake Belton in a regional quarterfinal clash at Midway.

The Broncos made the Lady Cadets play chase with a five-run first inning, highlighted by Casey Schultz’s two-run home run.

Connally kept scratching, though, and held Lake Belton scoreless in each of the next three frames. The Lady Cadets cut the lead to 5-1 in the fourth when Serenity Cade-Williams doubled and eventually scored on a Bronco error.

But Lake Belton wasn’t done, and widened the gap with a four-run fifth. The Broncos advance to the Region III-3A semis, where they’ll face either El Campo or Huffman-Hargrave.

Midway 11, Wylie 1

MIDLOTHIAN — The Pantherettes powered out to a big win to open their regional quarterfinal series against Wylie.

Midway (29-6) will go for the series sweep when it resumes at 7 p.m. Friday back in Midlothian.

