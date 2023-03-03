Senior Night for the Midway girls soccer team couldn’t have been more special.

Midway blasted to a 6-0 win over Bryan on Friday night at Panther Stadium, clinching the District 12-6A championship in the process. It’s the first district title for Midway’s girls soccer in eight years.

Midway improves to 15-3-2 overall and 11-0 in district play with the victory. It will close the regular season on Tuesday at Pflugerville Weiss.

The Pantherettes honored eight seniors in their final home game, which had to be moved from their normal soccer field to Panther Stadium due to the lights malfunctioning, possibly from storms the night before. That graduating group includes Nevaeh Gonzales, Wendy Davenport, Ella Cromie, Anna Posey, Hadley Carpenter, Sophie Sheesley, Ellie Sheesley and Emma Triplett.