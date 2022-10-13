Midway girls water polo advances to area

Each time out, Midway water polo writes a new chapter in the history books.

In this first year of water polo being a full UIL sport, Midway’s girls water polo team grabbed its first playoff win when it defeated Cedar Ridge, 21-13, on Monday in Class 6A bi-district action. Seniors Gracie Triplett and Courtney Torres both scored six goals apiece for the Pantherettes, while sophomore Rylie Graham had four goals on just five shots.

Senior Kat Oyler led the team with three assists, while goalie Susannah Sanders blocked 22 shots to spearhead the defense. Midway advanced to the area round of the playoffs, where it will face Austin Anderson at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Round Rock Aquatics Center.

Meanwhile, Midway’s boys water polo team fell to Round Rock, 13-3, in its bi-district match Monday.