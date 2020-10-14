Midway golf opens fall with win

The Midway golf teams came out swinging for the fall season as the Panther boys won the team title and Eubin Shim finished second on the girls’ side at the Badger Fall Classic on Friday and Saturday.

The Panthers boys’ team posted a 36-hole score of 598 to run away from the field. Marble Falls finished second, 35 strokes back.

Temple’s Daniel Moon won the individual title on the boys’ side. He opened with a 7-under-par 65 at Hancock Springs Golf Course in Lampasas. The tournament shifted to Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet on Saturday and Moon fired a 72 on a day when there were no under-par scores.

Midway junior Brayden Bare posted 70-73-143 to finish in third place, six strokes behind Moon. Panther junior Niklas Blalock shot 150 to take fifth place and freshman Corbin Null was sixth at 152.

