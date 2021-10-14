Midway golf, tennis teams swing for titles

Midway’s country club sports have been racking up the hardware recently as both the boys’ golf team and team tennis squad claimed significant wins in the last week.

The Panthers defeated Mansfield Lake Ridge, 14-5, in team tennis on Oct. 7 to clinch their 20th consecutive district championship.

Midway (14-2, 7-0 in league play) followed it up with a bi-district playoff win over Killeen, 10-1, on Tuesday. The Panthers advanced to play Tyler Legacy in the area round later this week.

Not to be outdone, the Midway boys’ golf team won the Burleson Centennial Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Southern Oaks Golf Club in Burleson. The Panthers posted a 36-hole team score of 26-over-par 602 and finished five strokes in front of Highland Park in second place.

Midway’s Brayden Bare tied for second place in the individual standings. He and Burleson Centennial’s Collin Ramsey each shot 2-over 146, two strokes behind medalist Robert Boyce of Highland Park. Midway’s Corbin Null and Ryan Jones both finished in the top 10. Null carded 5-over 149 and Jones turned in 6-over 150.

