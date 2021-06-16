 Skip to main content
Midway golfer Bare commits to UTSA
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Midway golfer Bare commits to UTSA

Brayden Bare 2 (copy)

Midway golfer Brayden Bare

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

Midway golfer Brayden Bare showed a little bit of what he could do when he won the Class 6A Region II individual title in April at Bear Ridge Golf Club. Bare posted back-to-back rounds of 1-under-par 71 to win the regional by three strokes and led the Panthers to a tie for the team title.

That was just one of the bullet points on Bare’s resume that put him on the radar of college programs. On Tuesday, Midway Athletics announced via Twitter that Bare has committed to UT-San Antonio.

Bare will be a senior in the fall and leads a Midway golf team that returns four of the five players that earned a spot in the 6A state tournament this spring.

