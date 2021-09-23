Midway golfer Brayden Bare claims championship title

Midway golfer Brayden Bare added to his trophy case by winning an individual title at the Bart Granger Invitational last week at Pecan Valley Golf Course in Fort Worth.

Bare, who won Class 6A Region II medalist honors as a junior last spring and helped the Panthers earn a team spot in the state tournament, shot 7-under-par 203 to win the individual championship flight on Friday and Saturday.

The Bart Granger Invitational, a 52-team event, is the largest invitational high school tournament in the state. Bare’s performance over 54 holes led Midway to a ninth-place team finish in the championship flight. The field was separated into two 26-team flights after the first 36 holes on Friday.

Midway posted a team score of 39-over 879. Hamilton High School from Chandler, Ariz., won the team championship flight at 5-under 835. Houston Memorial was the top finishing team from the state of Texas, seven shots back of Hamilton.

Bare edged Memorial’s Tyler Gardner by one stroke for the individual medalist title in that flight.

Midway’s Corbin Null recorded a 54-hole score of 1-over 211 for a top-20 finish. Other Panther scores included Ryan Jones (226), Reagan Jones (240) and Joe Nesbitt (244).

