Midway golfers, Bare in the hunt at 6A Region 2 tourney

The Midway boys’ golf team posted an opening round of 20-over-par 308 to get in contention for a state tournament berth at the Class 6A Region 2 tournament on Monday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

The Panthers, who won the regional title in 2021 and earned a state tournament berth, are tied for fourth in the team standings, six strokes behind tournament leader College Park.

The top three teams and the top three individuals not on an advancing team will earn a berth in the state tournament to be held May 9-10 at Legacy Hill Golf Club in Georgetown.

Midway senior Brayden Bare shot 2-over 74 to lead the Panthers. He is in fourth place individually, a stroke behind three golfers tied for first at 1-over. The Panthers’ team is five strokes behind The Woodlands and Mansfield in a tie for second place.

Other Midway scores included Corbin Null at 76, Niklas Blalock and Ryan Jones at 79 and Reagan Jones at 84.

The final round of the regional tournament tees off on Tuesday morning back at Bear Ridge.