Midway golfers bound for regionals again

Midway boys golf

Midway's boys golf team finished second at the District 11-6A tournament in Glen Rose to advance on to regionals later this month at Bear Ridge.

 Wesley Null, provided

GLEN ROSE — Midway’s golfers are still swinging, and they’re not ready to be done.

The Midway boys’ golf team finished second at the District 11-6A Tournament at Squaw Valley Golf Course this week, qualifying for the upcoming Region II-6A tournament. The Panthers shot rounds of 307 and 289 as a team for a 596 total, behind only district champ Mansfield (281-274-555).

Sophomore Corbin Null paced the Panthers with rounds of 71 and 73 to finish with a two-day total of 144, good enough for fifth overall in the district field. Senior Brayden Bare, a UT-San Antonio signee, placed seventh, one stroke behind Null at 71-74-145.

Senior Niklas Blalock closed the tournament strong, as he shot 3-under 69 on the second day after opening with an 85 in the first round. His two-round total of 154 tied for 13th overall with four other players, including teammate Reagan Jones (81-73). Rounding out Midway’s scoring was Ryan Jones in 23rd at 84-77-161.

Last year Midway reached state for the first time in 25 years. It’ll try to make it back when it competes at regionals April 18-19 at Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club.

