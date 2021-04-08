Midway golfers claim district titles

Midway’s Brayden Bare and Eubin Shim swept the District 11-6A golf individual titles last week at the district meet at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.
Shim, a senior who signed to play college golf at Boston College, shot 4-under-par 140 in the 36-hole tournament. Bare, a junior, also shot 8-under to win the boys’ title by six strokes.
The Panthers boys’ team carded 292-298 to claim second place and qualified for regionals. Midway freshman Corbin Null shot even-par to finish fourth place and earn all-district honors. The Panthers regional qualifying team also includes Niklas Blalock, Hayden Smith and Ryan Jones.
