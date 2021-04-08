 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midway golfers claim district titles
0 comments

Midway golfers claim district titles

{{featured_button_text}}
Starburst 2019 (copy)

Midway's Brayden Bare

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Midway’s Brayden Bare and Eubin Shim swept the District 11-6A golf individual titles last week at the district meet at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.

Shim, a senior who signed to play college golf at Boston College, shot 4-under-par 140 in the 36-hole tournament. Bare, a junior, also shot 8-under to win the boys’ title by six strokes.

The Panthers boys’ team carded 292-298 to claim second place and qualified for regionals. Midway freshman Corbin Null shot even-par to finish fourth place and earn all-district honors. The Panthers regional qualifying team also includes Niklas Blalock, Hayden Smith and Ryan Jones.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert