Midway golfers place second at Stonetree

The Midway boys’ golf team placed second at the Ellison Invitational Golf Tournament at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen last weekend. The Panthers posted a score of 301-309 — 610, finishing behind only Lake Belton, which scored 302-295 — 597.

Midway was again led by junior Corbin Null, who earned the individual title. Null, a Baylor pledge, carded rounds of 70 and 67. Reagan Jones and Jude Graham scored 75-76 and 74-77, respectively. Will Lutz (80-80), William Kronenberger (80-80), Briggs Haber (83-79) and Joe Nesbit (89-83) rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.