Midway golfers place second at Stonetree

The Midway boys’ golf team placed second at the Ellison Invitational Golf Tournament at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen last weekend. The Panthers posted a score of 301-309 — 610, finishing behind only Lake Belton, which scored 302-295 — 597.
Midway was again led by junior Corbin Null, who earned the individual title. Null, a Baylor pledge, carded rounds of 70 and 67. Reagan Jones and Jude Graham scored 75-76 and 74-77, respectively. Will Lutz (80-80), William Kronenberger (80-80), Briggs Haber (83-79) and Joe Nesbit (89-83) rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
SUPER CENTEX PODCAST
Chad Conine, DJ Ramirez and Brice Cherry break down the enticing Crawford-Marlin and Bremond-Chilton matchups, and discuss some of their all-time favorite high school stories on this week's podcast. Check it out at WacoTrib.com or wherever you download your podcasts.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
DJ Ramirez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.