Midway golfers play in Granger Memorial

The Midway boys varsity golf team competed in the consolation flight of the Bart Granger Memorial Golf Tournament in Fort Worth at Pecan Valley Golf Course over the weekend.
The Panthers were led by junior Corbin Null who placed fourth out of 255 players. Corbin shot 2-under par for three rounds, posting totals of 67-71-74. Reagan Jones, William Kronenberger, Joe Nesbitt and Jude Graham also competed for Midway in the tournament.
SUPER CENTEX PODCAST
How exactly has China Spring been able to maintain a championship-caliber team? What road do Mexia, Marlin and Midway need to take to make playoffs? Which Centex player is putting up the expected stats this season? Chad Conine, Brice Cherry and DJ Ramirez tackle these questions and more on the Super Centex Podcast, available on WacoTrib.com, Spotify, iTunes and wherever you find your podcasts.
DJ Ramirez
