 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Midway golfers play in Granger Memorial

  • 0

The Midway boys varsity golf team competed in the consolation flight of the Bart Granger Memorial Golf Tournament in Fort Worth at Pecan Valley Golf Course over the weekend.

The Panthers were led by junior Corbin Null who placed fourth out of 255 players. Corbin shot 2-under par for three rounds, posting totals of 67-71-74. Reagan Jones, William Kronenberger, Joe Nesbitt and Jude Graham also competed for Midway in the tournament.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

How exactly has China Spring been able to maintain a championship-caliber team? What road do Mexia, Marlin and Midway need to take to make playoffs? Which Centex player is putting up the expected stats this season? Chad Conine, Brice Cherry and DJ Ramirez tackle these questions and more on the Super Centex Podcast, available on WacoTrib.com, Spotify, iTunes and wherever you find your podcasts.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert