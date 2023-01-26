Midway guard McDade embracing encourager role from sideline

Even the best laid plans get thrown out the window.

It’s been a little over two months since Midway senior Braylen McDade was pulled off the court after suffering from a separated patella during the Panthers’ preseason Hoopfest event, but it could easily feel longer for the former starter.

Coming into the 2022-23 season, Braylen was slated to be Midway’s starting point guard but the injury, which could take from six to eight months to recover from, effectively ended his high school basketball career and threw a wrench into the Panthers’ path on the court.

It also, however, created opportunities for growth.

“I feel like when it first happened, it didn’t hit me as hard as it does now,” Braylen said. “But, I mean, I’ve come to terms with that. I may or may not be able to play basketball again."

Going through the rehabilitation process really puts into perspective just how long the road to recovery will be.

"I think that really didn't scale as big as it really is when I heard it the first time, because even back then when they took me out the side of the gym, it was like, 'Yeah, this recovery’s six to eight months, could even be a year. That's a long time," Braylen said. "ut now that I'm not playing, I'm like, ‘Oh, it's been two and a half months and I haven't touched a basketball and it feels like a year.’ I think that that really has been the toughest thing for me, but I think I've come to terms with it now.

"And it is what it is, but I know there's a better plan. I know God has a plan for me in the end and I'll be able to learn from it and grow from the injury.”

Having varsity experience after playing with Southlake Carroll as a sophomore, Braylen became a key piece for the Panthers in the 2021-22 season after his father, Eric McDade, took over the head coaching position. In his junior season, McDade averaged seven points, five assists and two steals per game.

The Panthers had high expectations for year two under Coach McDade and company.

“We played in the district last year with Duncanville, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and at one point Duncanville’s coach told me after the season how impressed he was with Braylen and that they couldn't take i(the ball) from him,” Eric McDade said. “He handled the ball well, fundamentally sound but yet athletic as well, so we felt good with him and Lawyer (Jones) and Hage (Platt) and Isaac (Holmes), those four guys coming back, that we had a good nucleus of experience combined with some brand-new guys that were having their first year of varsity experience this year. So, it was a good combination.”

Like any other challenge, the situation has allowed Braylen and his teammates to grow and learn from the adversity.

“For us Braylen was like a big glue guy, kind of held all of us together,” said senior guard/forward Hage Platt. “Losing him that early in the season before we even played a game was definitely a big challenge. And the thing that amazes me about Braylen is just how he keeps his energy and his positivity in such a rough time for him, his senior season, losing something like that. But you know, he's always the guy that can hold all of us accountable and kind of be a rock even though he's on the court.”

From the sidelines, Braylen has sharpened his leadership skills and become almost like another coach for the Panthers, relating a little more to his father, joking about how he used to say he didn’t want to follow in his coaching footsteps.

“I feel like I'm kind of like an extension of him now,” Braylen said. “I've really been able to implement what he's taught me through the years in the players on a more personal level. Because he can tell the players what to do, how to do it, and it might just go over their head. But when someone that's the same age as them, and thinks on the same wavelength, it's easier for them to accept things and be able to actually grow and take it to heart.”

Not only has Braylen’s perspective been broadened but so has Coach McDade’s. As a coach he’s experienced the effects that an injury can have on a team and a season, but now he has a better understanding and empathy of how it affects things outside of the court.

“It gave me a deeper level of empathy for when injuries take place with players," Coach McDade said. "Not only the players, but the families, because particularly if you have one that you lose their senior year, that's the finality, right?

"And as coaches sometimes we can go along and we just go through it — boom, boom, boom — now we've got to move on real fast and get ready for the season and take care of the players that we know will be out there on the court. This one slowed me down a little bit, you know, dual roles as the coach and as a father.”

The possibility of playing basketball again hasn’t been completely erased for Braylen, should he want to return to the court once he’s recovered. Walking onto a college team or playing for a smaller school are still an option. It wouldn’t be easy, but the choice would be there.

But Braylen noted that he understands his future isn’t defined by just sports anymore.

“I don't know, I think I've realized how open life is. It's not just a set track,” Braylen said. “It's kind of was always just basketball for me and if basketball can get me somewhere then I'm going to go there, I'm going to chase it. But now I feel like I can explore my passions a little bit more and be open to different paths in my life rather than just basketball and just a sport.”