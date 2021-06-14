Midway hires Anderson as next head football coach

Midway didn’t have to go far to find its next head football coach.

Panthers athletic director Brad Shelton confirmed on Monday morning that the school has hired Connally coach Shane Anderson to lead its football program.

Former Midway coach Jeff Hulme was hired by Mansfield Legacy on June 3. Shelton posted the Panthers head football coach opening the following day. He said Midway superintendent George Kazanas, who is granted the ability to sign off on hires during the summer, approved the choice and that Anderson will be introduced at a Midway school board meeting on Tuesday night.

“We had a lot of great applicants and I really enjoyed getting to meet a few of those people,” Shelton said. “Shane won the job and I’m excited to have him. I’m happy for him. I’m excited for the program. I’m thrilled to get a coach of the quality of Shane Anderson.”

Shelton said Anderson’s familiarity with the Midway program was a key factor. Anderson was a student teacher at the school, an assistant coach under longtime Panthers football coach Kent Bachtel and the defensive coordinator under Terry Gambill.