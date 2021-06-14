Midway hires Anderson as next head football coach

Midway didn’t have to go far to find its next head football coach.
Panthers athletic director Brad Shelton confirmed on Monday morning that the school has hired Connally coach Shane Anderson to lead its football program.
Former Midway coach Jeff Hulme was hired by Mansfield Legacy on June 3. Shelton posted the Panthers head football coach opening the following day. He said Midway superintendent George Kazanas, who is granted the ability to sign off on hires during the summer, approved the choice and that Anderson will be introduced at a Midway school board meeting on Tuesday night.
“We had a lot of great applicants and I really enjoyed getting to meet a few of those people,” Shelton said. “Shane won the job and I’m excited to have him. I’m happy for him. I’m excited for the program. I’m thrilled to get a coach of the quality of Shane Anderson.”
Shelton said Anderson’s familiarity with the Midway program was a key factor. Anderson was a student teacher at the school, an assistant coach under longtime Panthers football coach Kent Bachtel and the defensive coordinator under Terry Gambill.
“There’s a certain level of trust and respect between us,” Shelton said. “We’ve watched what he’s done over there at Connally in impacting the culture — discipline and being passionate about football and teaching kids and growing young men, those were things that were very attractive.”
At Connally, Anderson has compiled a 36-30 record in six seasons as the head coach after taking over the program in 2015. The Cadets went 8-4 in 2018 and followed that up by going undefeated in the regular season and posting a 12-1 record in 2019. Last fall, Connally finished second in District 9-4A Division II and lost in the opening round of the playoffs.