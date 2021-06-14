Midway hires Connally's Anderson as next head football coach

Anderson credited both Bachtel and Gambill for shaping his coaching style.

“One thing I learned from (Bachtel) that I’ll always carry with me and that I try to live up to every day is how much he loved and cared about kids and coaches,” Anderson said. “I take a lot of pride in pouring into kids and pouring into coaches and helping them grow and that’s something I learned from him.”

Anderson said it was tough to break the news that he was leaving to players, coaches and administrators at Connally. Ultimately, Midway’s status as a Class 6A program and its facilities made the Panthers’ post something like a dream job.

“It gives me an opportunity to be on the big stage and coach 6A football with the best facilities in Central Texas if not the state of Texas and what should be one of the top programs in the state of Texas,” Anderson said. “And then (to remain) close to home where my parents are here in Waco and my in-laws are just up the road in West — my family’s here. This is home. Waco’s home. It gives me a great opportunity to coach at the 6A level.”

Midway posted a 2-7 record last fall and missed the playoff for the first time since 2006. The Panthers are currently in a district with 6A powerhouses Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill.

“My No. 1 focus right now is this senior group of football players,” Anderson said. “I told the coaching staff just a minute ago, this is not about me, it’s not about the adults in the room, this is about this senior class and them having the opportunity to be a playoff football team. We’re going to do everything we can to make that happen for them.”

