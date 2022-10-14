Midway holds on for key district win over Copperas Cove, 24-21

COPPERAS COVE — The Midway Panthers survived an error-filled, penalty-filled scrum with Copperas Cove Friday night, picking up a big 24-21 win to keep their playoff hopes alive in District 12-6A.

It was not pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly at times. But Midway head coach Shane Anderson was more than content to take the ugly win.

“We didn’t play real well tonight,” he said, “but our kids kept fighting, and we found a way to get it done. Our kids did a great job.”

The Panthers (2-6, 2-2) got it done and ultimately won the game with a 16-play, 7:01 drive spanning the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. As he did all game, senior running back Dominque Hill did the vast majority of the work. He carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards on the drive.

Midway had first-and-10 at the Bulldawg 21-yard line, and Hill carried for 8 and 12 yards to set the Panthers up at the 1-yard line. Nothing came easy in this game, though, and the next four plays illustrated that. First, Hill was stopped for a 1-yard loss. He took a direct snap on the next two plays, but together those two plays lost five yards.

Facing a fourth-and-goal at the 7-yard-line, Midway called time out, and quarterback Reid Tedford came back in. He rolled to his right, scanned the field, and found junior wide receiver Taron Lowrance in the back of the end zone for a dramatic touchdown.

The scoring throw and successful extra point gave Midway a 24-21 advantage, but the defense would need one more stop. Copperas Cove (2-5, 0-3) drove to the Midway 26-yard line, but on fourth-and-16, Midway held. The play would have come up well short of the first down anyway, but Panther linebacker Donovan Jones recovered a fumble on a screen pass, turning the ball over. Two first downs later, Midway was able to get in victory formation.

Anderson was proud of the way his entire team dug deep. He was especially proud of Tedford.

“I’m so happy for him,” Anderson said. “He’s fought through adversity this season, and tonight he found a way on that fourth-down pass.”

Hill was the warrior the Panthers needed to stay in the thick of the District 12-6A race. He carried the ball 37 times for 173 yards.

The Panthers dominated the first half, but costly penalties and two fumbles late in the second quarter shifted all of the momentum and allowed the Bulldawgs to stay in the game.

With Midway leading 17-0 early in the second quarter, the Bulldawgs drove 57 yards in nine plays to tighten the game on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Micah Casson to his tight end, Ezekiel Kaleopa-Lynn, at the 4:47 mark. They were aided by three Midway penalties on the drive, which totaled 40 yards.

Next, a fumbled handoff exchange gave Cove the ball near midfield, but a big sack by Midway linebacker Cade Pullin on third down forced a punt. The fair catch was dropped, though, and the Bulldawgs recovered on the Panther 10-yard line. It only took one play to turn a game Midway seemed to be in complete control of into a one-score affair, as Casson connected with Trey Fossett for a 10-yard touchdown.

Despite trailing 142-61 in total yards at the half, Cove only trailed 17-14 on the scoreboard.

The Panthers scored the first three times they had the ball. The went on an impressive 10-play drive to open the game. The drive stalled, but James Satterfield nailed a 38-yard field goal to put Midway up 3-0. Hill had 55 rushing yards during the drive. He later added two first-half rushing touchdowns.

Overall, Midway outgained Copperas Cove, 273 yards to 173. The Panthers had 28 first downs to Cove’s 17, but three turnovers and 73 penalty yards were almost too much to overcome. The Bulldawgs only had one turnover, but their 105 penalty yards ended up contributing to the home team’s defeat, and the visitor’s victory.

Midway returns home next Friday, hosting Bryan for homecoming.