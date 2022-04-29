Midway keeps championship hopes alive with walk-off, 2-1 win over Lake Ridge

The Midway Panthers baseball team won a thriller to keep its chances for a District 11-6A championship alive.

Midway designated hitter Joe Gibel legged out a grounder to second base, allowing Patrick Kilgore to score from third in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off, 2-1 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday night at Panther Field.

In doing so, Midway forced a one-game playoff with Lake Ridge at noon on Saturday back at the Panthers’ baseball diamond.

Midway (18-9-1, 11-3 in district) and Lake Ridge (21-6-1, 11-3) began the week tied atop the 11-6A standings. The Eagles claimed a 9-2 victory over Midway on Tuesday night, but the Panthers got even at their place.

Kilgore walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Weaver.

Lake Ridge relief pitcher Matt Tellez got Daylen Kirks to ground out to second, but Kilgore moved to third on the play.

With two out and Kilgore at third, the Eagles opted to intentionally walk Gabe Watson. Then Tellez plunked Tyson Flaig on a full count to load the bases.

That set up Gibel, who chopped a slow-rolling grounder between first and second. Eagles second baseman Hayden Mullins was playing deep in the infield to prevent a grounder from getting through. He had a long way to run to field Gibel’s dribbler.

Gibel was motoring toward first when Mullins scooped the grounder, but the Lake Ridge second baseman’s throw bounced high off the glove of first baseman Carter Olson, saving the umpire the trouble of making a call on a potential close play.

After driving in Kilgore for the winning run, Gibel kept on sprinting into the outfield, where he was chased by his celebrating Panther teammates.

Midway pitcher Jeremiah Arnett threw a gem for the Panthers. He struck out seven Eagles while holding them to a run on eight hits. Arnett didn’t walk anybody.

Lake Ridge took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Midway answered in the bottom of the frame.

Weaver singled to right to score Braden Graves and tie it at 1.

SOFTBALL

Midway 9, Belton 1: The Midway Pantherettes softball team poured on the runs late in the game and clinched their bi-district series versus Belton.

Midway won the opener, 6-2, on Thursday night in Belton, then finished off a best-of-three sweep on the Pantherettes’ home diamond on Friday.

Midway pitcher Brylan Twitty went the distance in the circle, allowing a run on three hits and striking out three.

Pantherettes Kelsey Mathis, DaNia Durr and Toni Mishnick each drove in a pair of runs. Durr homered for the second time in the series. She also hit a two-run shot in Thursday’s opener.

Midway advances to play Rockwall in the second round of the 6A Region 2 playoffs.

